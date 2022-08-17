UrduPoint.com

Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, No Matter What US Says - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 09:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russia is a reliable supplier of energy, no matter how hard the Unites States tries to convince everyone of the opposite, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"No matter how hard Washington tries to present Russia as an unreliable supplier, and this line continues, all this is not true," Antonov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He stressed that the problems with energy resources for Russia's buyers had begun due to US sanctions, and not Moscow's actions.

"We have never imposed our supplies, we have not tried to solve the acutely opportunistic goals attributed to us, we are ready to sell inexpensive and high-quality resources to anyone who needs it," the ambassador said.

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would solve Europe's energy problems, it is ready to be launched, for this "you just need to press a button", but there is not enough diplomatic will, the ambassador noted. Europe gave in to "persistent persuasion from the White House" by relying on expensive LNG, Antonov said.

