Russia Relies on CIA Assessments on Possibility of Kabul Falling to Taliban - Lavrov

SUDAK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Russia relies on the assessments of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on the issue of the possibility of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) taking control of Kabul in a matter of few months, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Reuters has reported, citing sources, that the CIA estimates that the Taliban will blockade Kabul in the next 30 days and seize the Afghan capital in the next three months.

"Since everything that happens in Afghanistan is the result of the US's twenty years stay, we rely on the CIA's assessments," Lavrov told reporters at the Tavrida art festival.