Russia Relocates Caspian Flotilla to Dagestan

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russia has relocated the main and auxiliary forces of its Caspian Flotilla from Astrakhan to Kaspiysk in the southern Republic of Dagestan, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov said on Thursday.

"At first, all auxiliary ships were relocated.

Now, all main vessels [have been relocated]," Ivanov said during a live broadcast on the Zvezda tv channel.

The Caspian Flotilla is one of the five fleets of the Russian navy. The country decided to relocate the flotilla in 2018 to improve the mobility of its main forces and reduce their vulnerability to weather conditions.