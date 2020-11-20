Russia Remains Committed to Countering Revision of WWII History - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia will continue the efforts aimed at preventing the revision of Second World War results and glorification of Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov spoke at an international conference marking the 75th anniversary of the launch of the Nuremberg trials for the prosecution of Nazi Germany leaders responsible for the Holocaust and other war crimes during the Second World War. The Russian foreign minister said that several European countries appear to have forgotten the lessons learned during Nuremberg.

"Russia will continue to oppose vigorously and consistently any attempts to falsify history and glorify the Nazi criminals and their henchmen, as well as will counter the revision of internationally-recognized results of World War II, including the Nuremberg decisions," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, the "overwhelming majority" of the international community agrees with this stance of Russia.

"We will continue to work for the sake of the protection of the timeless values enshrined in the Nuremberg Charter and the UN Charter, [as well as] in the foundation of the contemporary world order," Lavrov said.

As stated by the minister, an important milestone in this regard will be the Russian-hosted special session of the UN General Assembly marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II The session is scheduled to take place on December 1.