Russia Remains Committed To Fight Against Doping - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Russia Remains Committed to Fight Against Doping - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia will continue dialogue with international sports organizations and will remain committed to the fight against the 'main evil' ” doping ” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday announced its decision on the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and a Russian regulator.

According to this decision, Russian athletes cannot compete in international events under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022.

"Regarding all other issues, we intend to maintain close contact with international sports organizations. We will continue this dialogue. We will keep protecting our interests with all available means. And we will continue our fight against doping which the Russian president has repeatedly called the "main evil," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

