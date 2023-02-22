UrduPoint.com

Russia Remains Committed To Inadmissibility Of Nuclear War - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Russia Remains Committed to Inadmissibility of Nuclear War - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) After the suspension of participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russia remains committed to the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Yes, of course, it cannot be otherwise. I think everyone paid attention to what the president said in his address to the Federal Assembly. There is a thesis that it is impossible to defeat a nuclear power. This must be perceived in combination with the thesis about the inadmissibility of nuclear war," Ryabkov told reporters.

Russia is not going to make changes to its nuclear doctrine after the decision to suspend the New START, the diplomat said.

"Not expected," he said, answering the relevant question.

"If the situation requires it, an additional analysis will be carried out. We generally say that possible countermeasures to the unacceptable behavior of the United States will be worked out and studied on an ongoing basis. But there are absolutely no grounds for drawing such conclusions now," he added.

