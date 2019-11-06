UrduPoint.com
Russia Remains Committed To JCPOA, Will Urge Signatories To Comply With Deal - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

Russia will be urging all the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to comply with the deal, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, reaffirming the country's commitment to fulfill its own obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia will be urging all the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to comply with the deal, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, reaffirming the country's commitment to fulfill its own obligations.

His comment came soon after Iran launched the fourth stage of rolling back its JCPOA obligations, stressing the reversibility of this move and giving the signatories another two months for ensuring Tehran's economic interests amid Washington's reimposed sanctions.

"We will continue striving for a situation in which everyone complies with the provisions of the JCPOA.

We continue fulfilling our obligations," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of Washington's unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

As part of the fourth stage, Iran has already started injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

