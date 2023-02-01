UrduPoint.com

Russia Remains Committed To New START, Plans To Keep Complying With Treaty - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Russia Remains Committed to New START, Plans to Keep Complying With Treaty - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Russia remains committed to New START and plans to keep complying with the treaty, Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

The US State Department said on Tuesday in a report to Congress that the United States remains ready to work constructively with Russia to fully implement the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. The report said Russia has a "clear path" for returning to full compliance with New START after it allegedly violated the accord by blocking on-site inspections and refusing to meet with US officials to discuss the US' concerns on compliance.

"We have repeatedly pointed out to Washington that the situation around New START is a direct result of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against our country. We have warned that arms control could not be isolated from geopolitical realities.

In the current conditions, we consider it unjustified, untimely and inappropriate to invite the US military to our strategic facilities," Antonov told Sputnik.

"At the same time, Russia remains committed to the goals of New START and continues to consider it a useful tool in the field of strategic stability and ensuring predictability in relations between the major nuclear powers. We intend to continue to comply with the central restrictions of the Treaty, to continue the exchange of notifications and relevant data. The responsibility for the escalation of the situation around New START lies entirely with Washington," he said.

Antonov said that without a revision by the United States of the policy to defeat Russia in strategic terms, no progress in arms control is possible.

