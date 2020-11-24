Russia Remains Concerned Over Deteriorating Security Situation in Afghanistan - Lavrov

Russia is still concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, especially in the north of the country, where the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) concentrates its forces, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia is still concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, especially in the north of the country, where the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) concentrates its forces, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We remain concerned with the deteriorating security situation, especially in the north of Afghanistan, where ISIS fighters concentrate their forces and keep trying to create a bridgehead for the expansion to Central Asia. No less dangerous is the high level of production of drugs in Afghanistan, which is a source of financial support for both local and international terrorists," Lavrov at a pledging conference.