Russia Remains Disappointed After Talks With UN On Grain Deal Memorandum - Vershinin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Russia is still disappointed by the non-implementation of the memorandum with the United Nation on unblocking Russian agricultural exports under the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday

On Friday, Geneva hosted a new round of talks between Russia, represented by Vershinin, and the UN, represented by Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, on the memorandum on Russia's agricultural exports within the grain deal.

"This time, we have also considered all these issues in detail. In essence, I must say, our assessments have not changed. We cannot be satisfied with the way this memorandum is being implemented," Vershinin told reporters following the talks at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

The diplomat noted that despite all the statements that regularly come from Western capitals, the barriers for Russian agricultural exports via the Black Sea are still in place, specifically the fact that Russia's bank specializing in agricultural transactions remain barred from SWIFT.

"And of course, the significant thing that we asked for, demanded, is reSWIFTing Rosselkhozbank. Essentially, today the UN recognized that such reSWIFTing, such actions stumble upon a total wall of negativity from those who make decisions in the European Union and other Western capitals," he said.

Vershinin described this stance of the Western countries as "hypocritical" and "two-faced," since, in his opinion, there is a very big difference between the words about alleged exemptions for Russian agricultural exports and the real state of affairs.

