Russia Remains In Over 40 Council Of Europe Conventions - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Russia continues to remain party to over 40 conventions of the Council of Europe, despite the fact that it withdrew from the organization and the European Convention on Human Rights last March, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday

"Withdrawal from the conventions of the Council of Europe, contrary to speculation, did not have any impact on the human rights protection system in our country. The provisions of these conventions have been integrated into domestic legislation and are being preserved. The constitution and, in general, Russian legislation guarantees a wider range of rights and freedoms than the European Convention on Human Rights," Grushko said at a plenary session of Russia's lower house discussing the termination of treaties with the Council of Europe.

The draft legislation on the termination of treaties provides for the denunciation of 21 conventions of the Council of Europe that require mandatory membership, the official specified.

At the same time, Russia remains committed to its obligations under the universal human rights conventions of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and other regional organizations, he said.

"I would also note that Russia remains a party to about 40 conventions and protocols open to non-member states of the Council of Europe. We are ready to participate in these treaties only on an equal footing," Grushko added.

In addition, the official stressed that Moscow will respond to any attempts to limit Russia's rights in conventions that do not require membership in the Council of Europe, adding that there are over 43 such conventions, related, but not limited to, culture, sports, the fight against doping and assistance in criminal cases.

Russia submitted a note of withdrawal from the Council of Europe and the European Convention on Human Rights on March 15, 2022. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in favor of excluding Russia from the organization the next day.

