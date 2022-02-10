(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia remains India's main partner in the defense sector, Moscow has a lot to offer New Delhi in the field of military-technical cooperation, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik

"Russia continues to be India's main defense partner.

Since the time of the Soviet Union, we have been carrying out the closest and extremely large-scale cooperation with India in the military-technical field. At this stage, we are no longer just selling weapons, but transferring technologies for their production," Alipov said.

Commenting on defense cooperation with India, the diplomat said that "few, and perhaps no one, offers technology to the Indians to the same extent as we do."

"So our military-technical cooperation is very large-scale. The prospects are big, the plans are big. It will remain so in the near and medium term," Alipov said, adding Russia has a lot to offer.