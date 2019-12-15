Russia Remains 'Island of Stability' Amid Global Turbulence - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russia has grown stronger this year and remains one of a few "islands of stability" in the turbulent world, a Kremlin spokesman said in a televised show aired Saturday by Channel One.

"This is a time of change. Russia remains an island of stability in an ocean of turbulence. I am confident about that," Dmitry Peskov told the Big Game show.

He said Russia had withstood spillovers from global events of the recent years that were inconceivable a decade ago.

"Now we are witnessing deep transformations in the diplomacy, international laws, rules of the game that countries follow, and in the international ties," Peskov added.

He stressed he had no doubt that Russia had become stronger in the course of this year, while international organizations that he did not name had been "devalued."