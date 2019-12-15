UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Remains 'Island Of Stability' Amid Global Turbulence - Kremlin Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russia Remains 'Island of Stability' Amid Global Turbulence - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russia has grown stronger this year and remains one of a few "islands of stability" in the turbulent world, a Kremlin spokesman said in a televised show aired Saturday by Channel One.

"This is a time of change. Russia remains an island of stability in an ocean of turbulence. I am confident about that," Dmitry Peskov told the Big Game show.

He said Russia had withstood spillovers from global events of the recent years that were inconceivable a decade ago.

"Now we are witnessing deep transformations in the diplomacy, international laws, rules of the game that countries follow, and in the international ties," Peskov added.

He stressed he had no doubt that Russia had become stronger in the course of this year, while international organizations that he did not name had been "devalued."

Related Topics

World Russia From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

57 minutes ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

60 minutes ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

60 minutes ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

60 minutes ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

60 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan condemns PIC Lahore atta ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.