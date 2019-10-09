Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Wednesday that Russia was an important partner of his country, at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Wednesday that Russia was an important partner of his country, at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

"Our cooperation with Russia was and still is a top priority of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Kazakhstan has demonstrated its firm commitment to maintaining ties with Russia as its friend, partner and ally," he said at a press conference, sitting side by side with Lavrov.

Lavrov came to Nur-Sultan on Tuesday for two days of talks with the neighbor nation's top officials.

Tileuberdi said they discussed bilateral cooperation and interactions within international organizations, such as the United Nations, Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Kazakh diplomat also emphasized the need to strengthen trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural relations with Russia. He said that Lavrov's visit to Kazakhstan would hopefully give a new impetus to their partnership.