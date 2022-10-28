Russia Remains Main Nuclear Vendor While US Firms Proactive in Eastern Europe - Grossi

While Russia remains the main nuclear vendor in the world and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is very active in the market, US companies are being proactive in Eastern Europe, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) While Russia remains the main nuclear vendor in the world and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is very active in the market, US companies are being proactive in Eastern Europe, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"The main (nuclear) vendor is Russia, and the Chinese CNNC is very, very active, and of course, they have a different financing model, which allows them to move more flexibly, including in international markets. So, that is the challenge for American companies abroad," Grossi said during a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace event. "We are seeing, for example, active and proactive initiatives from American companies in Eastern Europe, (...) Poland, Czechia, Romania..."

According to Grossi, the growing presence of US nuclear companies competing with others in Europe is something new, because earlier there were French, Korean, Russian, and Chinese vendors.

In November, the United States announced it is going to build a first ever small nuclear reactor in Romania in a bid to address climate change and growing demand for clean energy in Europe. The "multi-billion-dollar" deal will allow Romania to begin the process of gradually replacing its seven coal power plants, the State Department said.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are nuclear fission reactors that are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear reactors and can be built at one location and then transferred to another. In 2018, the IAEA called them among the most promising emerging technologies in nuclear power.