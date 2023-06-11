UrduPoint.com

Russia Remains Major Trade Partner To Austria Despite Unfriendly Policy - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Russia Remains Major Trade Partner to Austria Despite Unfriendly Policy - Ambassador

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Russia continues to be one of Austria's most important trading partners, ranking sixth in terms of turnover, despite Vienna's unfriendly foreign policy, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Sunday.

"Statistically, Russia continues to be one of Austria's most important trading partners and ranks sixth in terms of turnover," Lyubinsky told Austria's exxpress news outlet, adding that trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Vienna, although slackened by the pressure of political sanctions, still exists and remains important.

The ambassador noted that the "openly unfriendly course of the Austrian Federal government erodes the constructive foundation of bilateral relations, which have been built over decades, and significantly limits the prospects for their meaningful normalization in the foreseeable future.

"

Lyubinsky also said that there is no political dialogue between the two countries as they lack any common agenda.

"However, the fact that there are currently almost no contacts between us does not mean that they cannot be reestablished if necessary. But I honestly do not see a need for this at the moment," he said.

Commenting on the latest statement made by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on contacts with the Russian government, Lyubinsky metaphorically said that "if you have a certain phone number stored in your cell phone, that doesn't mean that the phone will ring."

In late May, Schallenberg told the German newspaper Welt that the West must continue communicating with Russia, adding that his country maintains contacts with Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Vienna Austria May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

57 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

1 hour ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

3 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

3 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.