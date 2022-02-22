Russia Remains Open and Interested in Diplomatic Contacts - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia remains open to diplomatic contacts, but everything will depend on the opponents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Naturally, Russia remains open for diplomatic contacts at all levels. The Russian side is interested in these contacts.

Then, everything will depend on our opponents," Peskov told reporters.

Western states' reaction to the recognition of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) is predictable, the official added.

Commenting on possible talks between the Russian and US leaders, he said that Moscow had not received so far any proposals for such a conversation.