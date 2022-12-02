UrduPoint.com

Russia Remains Open To Cooperate With Friendly States, Including Uzbekistan - Mishustin

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Russia Remains Open to Cooperate With Friendly States, Including Uzbekistan - Mishustin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russia is open for a cooperation with friendly countries and has everything necessary to build a comprehensive partnership with neighboring states, including Uzbekistan, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

The prime minister is on a working visit to Uzbekistan from December 1-2 to take part in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Russian joint commission of heads of government.

"Our country remains open to cooperate with friendly states ... we have everything necessary to build a comprehensive trade, economic, project and investment partnership with our closest neighbors, with Uzbekistan among them.

We build relations on the principles of equality, mutual respect and take into account each other's interests," Mishustin said at a business forum in Samarkand.

In 2021, Russian exports to Uzbekistan were estimated at $5.35 billion, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, with iron, steel, wood, plastics, machinery, nuclear reactors, electrical, electronic equipment and other items topping the list.

