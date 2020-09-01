UrduPoint.com
Russia Remains Ready To Facilitate US-Iran Direct Dialogue - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:48 PM

Russia Remains Ready to Facilitate US-Iran Direct Dialogue - Lavrov

Russia is ready to help the United States and Iran to have a direct dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russia is ready to help the United States and Iran to have a direct dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are still ready to support direct dialogue between the US and Iran, ready to help create the conditions for the dialogues if both sides are interested. It is always better to directly outline one's complaints, directly hear the answer," the minister said at a meeting with diplomacy students.

