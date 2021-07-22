UrduPoint.com
Russia Remains Responsible Guarantor Of Energy Security - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russia Remains Responsible Guarantor of Energy Security - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia is and remains a responsible guarantor of energy security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday when commenting on the US-Germany statement on Nord Stream 2.

"I want to remind you that Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said and made official statements that Russia has never used energy resources as an instrument of political pressure.

Russia has always been and remains a responsible guarantor of the energy security of the European continent, or I would even say on a wider, global scale," Peskov told reporters.

