Open Menu

Russia Remains Stable Grain Supplier, Fulfills All Contract Obligations - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia Remains Stable Grain Supplier, Fulfills All Contract Obligations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russia remains a stable grain supplier and do not use grain exports to make importers dependent on it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's remarks alleging that Russia supplies cheap grain to developing countries to make them dependent.

Media has reported that Borrell had sent a letter to developing countries and G20 members, urging them to express a united position on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The EU official stated that Russia wanted to supply grain to developing nations to make them dependent on Moscow.

"It is absolutely not true. Russia has always been and is a reliable supporter even with existing issues. It will remain (a reliable supplier), Russia us fulfilling all its obligations. And it could be doing more to meet growing demand if it were not for illegal sanctions that we have to face," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Borrell's statement.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

37 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

42 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

1 hour ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

2 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

13 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

13 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

15 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World