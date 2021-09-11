UrduPoint.com

Russia Renewed Collective Security Concept Proposed Earlier For Gulf Region - Lavrov

Russia has updated its proposed security concept for the Persian Gulf region and disseminated it as an official UN Security Council document, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Russia has updated its proposed security concept for the Persian Gulf region and disseminated it as an official UN Security Council document, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

In early July, the Russian minister said that Moscow was working on an updated version of the concept and would unveil it soon.

"We have circulated the updated [Persian] Gulf zone security concept as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly," Lavrov said after holding talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed Al Thani.

