Russia Repatriates 274 Children from Camps in Syria, Iraq, Will Return 96 More - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia has repatriated 274 children from refugee camps in Syria and Iraq since the end of 2018 and is preparing to return almost 100 more from Syria, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"Since December 2018, 274 children were returned to Russian Federation from conflict areas: 122 from Iraq and 152 from Syria," Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting. "We have the paperwork ready for 96 children who are currently in refugee camps in Syria.

According to Nebenzia, at the end of December last year, Russia repatriated 19 children from Syria aged three to 15.

At the same time, several UN member states prefer to "just close their eyes" on the fate of their nationals sheltered in refugee camps, such as the Al-Hawl camp in northern Syria, Nebenzia said.

The diplomat called on these countries to make utmost effort to repatriate their people, and, particularly, children, to protect them from the violence propagated by terrorists.