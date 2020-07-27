Russia Repatriates Almost 300 People From US Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Almost 300 Russian citizens, previously stranded in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have been sent back home, Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We have just seen off the 16th repatriation flight for our citizens, which has departed for Moscow from New York's John F. Kennedy international airport. Today, 298 people, including 17 infants, are coming home. We wish them a nice flight and soft landing!" Antonov said.

Last Sunday, 367 Russians, including seven infants, left New York on an Aeroflot repatriation flight.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens. Thousands of Russians have been able to return home from the US thanks to the special repatriation flights organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 4.2 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 146,000), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.