UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Repatriates Another 15 Children From Militant-Controlled Areas Of Syria

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russia Repatriates Another 15 Children From Militant-Controlled Areas of Syria

SHCHYOLKOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A plane with fifteen Russian children evacuated from militant-controlled areas of Syria landed at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow in the early hours of Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the flight, the children - some of them are paralyzed and have shrapnel injuries - were accompanied by doctors.

The repatriation flights resumed after coronavirus-induced hiatus in mid-August, when 26 Russian children were taken home from the orphanages of Damascus.

According to Russian children's rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova, papers are ready for another 122 minors to be flown home. They will be repatriated in the near future.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus From

Recent Stories

PM Praised Huawei's Support in Creating Skillful I ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Press: Frontline workers recognised and reward ..

45 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept Houthi drone targetting ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.