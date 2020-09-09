Russia Repatriates Another 15 Children From Militant-Controlled Areas of Syria

SHCHYOLKOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A plane with fifteen Russian children evacuated from militant-controlled areas of Syria landed at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow in the early hours of Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the flight, the children - some of them are paralyzed and have shrapnel injuries - were accompanied by doctors.

The repatriation flights resumed after coronavirus-induced hiatus in mid-August, when 26 Russian children were taken home from the orphanages of Damascus.

According to Russian children's rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova, papers are ready for another 122 minors to be flown home. They will be repatriated in the near future.