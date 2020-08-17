Russia Repatriates Over 300 People From US Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) More than 300 Russian citizens, previously stranded in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have been sent back home, Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"Another plane departed from New York's John F. Kennedy international airport literally a few minutes ago. There are 375 passengers on board, including ten infants," Antonov said.

Last Monday, 356 Russians, including 13 infants, left New York on an Aeroflot repatriation flight.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens. Thousands of Russians have been able to return home from the US thanks to repatriation flights organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States remains the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases (over 5.4 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 170,000), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.