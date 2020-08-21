Russia Repeatedly Offered NATO to Deescalate Military Tensions, Alliance Not Ready- Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia has repeatedly offered NATO to start deescalating military tensions, but the alliance does not demonstrate its readiness for similar steps, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Trud newspaper.

"We have repeatedly offered NATO to follow the path of deescalating military tensions and reducing the risks of military incidents on the continent. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we put forward an initiative to observe military restraint, proposed the withdrawal of operational drills from the Russia-NATO contact line, and other measures of transparency. Russia has already abandoned large-scale exercises near the borders of NATO countries, and moved large-scale military drills inland," Lavrov said.

At the same time, the alliance does not express its willingness to take similar steps to decrease tensions, as it is not ready for a real and open dialogue on pressing problem, the minister added.

Lavrov also compared NATO's current policies to those of the Cold War, stressing that fighting Russia on "all fronts," including information and propaganda, has become the reason for the alliance's existence. In the absence of real threats to security, the alliance's actions only lead to the emergence and deepening of new dividing lines in Europe, the minister added.