Russia Repeatedly Proposed US, NATO To Discuss Prevention Of Military Incidents - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Russia Repeatedly Proposed US, NATO to Discuss Prevention of Military Incidents - Official

Russia has repeatedly appealed to the United States and NATO with a proposal to discuss the prevention of military incidents, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia has repeatedly appealed to the United States and NATO with a proposal to discuss the prevention of military incidents, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday.

"In the course of bilateral contacts with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, we have repeatedly initiated a discussion of the prevention of incidents in the military sphere, proposed specific measures aimed at reducing dangerous military activities along the Russia-NATO contact line. Our proposals did not find understanding," Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said at a briefing in Moscow.

NATO Moscow Russia United States

