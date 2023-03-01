UrduPoint.com

Russia Repelled Kiev's Attempt To Conduct Mass Drone Attack On Crimea- Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russia Repelled Kiev's Attempt to Conduct Mass Drone Attack on Crimea- Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russian air defense systems have repelled Ukraine's attempted mass drone attack on Crimea in past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a mass drone attack on the objects of the Crimean Peninsula has been prevented.

Six Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems. Four more were jammed by electronic warfare. There are no casualties and destruction on the ground," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian air defense has shot down 15 Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR), Zaporizhzia and Kherson regions, the ministry added.

