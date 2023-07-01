Russia Repels 15 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have repulsed 15 attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past day, inflicting on Ukraine a loss tally of over 265 military, 14 units of equipment and an ammunition depot, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

the southern group of forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka, Artyomovsk, Pervomaiske, Lastochkyne, Vodyane and Vesele of the Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in combat amounted to more than 265 Ukrainian military, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight cars, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as one D-20 gun-howitzer," the defense ministry said.

The ministry also said that Russian troops had eliminated a sabotage group in the Kherson direction and up to 30 Ukrainian military during an attempt to land on Antonivskyi Island, as well as destroyed one M777 howitzer.