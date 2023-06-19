(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russian armed forces successfully repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Region, during which two tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles were hit," the ministry said.