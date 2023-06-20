UrduPoint.com

Russia Repels All 263 Attacks By Ukrainian Troops In 3 Directions Since June 4 - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops have launched a total of 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions since June 4, but all of them have been successfully repelled, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian troops keep attempting offensive actions in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions.

When doing so, the Kiev regime is using a large number of Western weapons and elite military formations, whose members have been trained by NATO specialists. Since June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces have launched 263 attacks on the positions of Russian troops," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.

The Russian defense chief added that all of the attacks had been successfully repelled and Kiev had failed to achieve its goals "thanks to the competent and selfless actions" of Russian troops.

