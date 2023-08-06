Open Menu

Russia Repels Drone Attack In Bryansk Region - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Russian air defense has destroyed two aircraft-type drones over the Karachevsky district of the Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Sunday, adding that there were no casualties.

"The Russian Armed Forces' air defense system destroyed two aircraft-type UAVs over the Karachevsky district. There is no destruction and no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Emergencies services are working on the site, he added.

