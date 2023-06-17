UrduPoint.com

Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack On Druzhba Pipeline In Bryansk Region - Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia Repels Ukraine's Drone Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Bryansk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russian air defense repelled Ukraine's overnight drone attack on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the Novozybkovsky district of the Bryansk Region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday, adding that three aircraft-type drones had been downed.

"Last night, air defense units of the Russian armed forces in the Novozybkovsky district repulsed an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Druzhba oil pumping station. Thanks to the professionalism of our military, air defense systems destroyed three aircraft-type drones," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram.

The Druzhba oil pipeline runs through Russia's Samara Region, passes through Bryansk and then splits into the northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The pipeline carries oil exports from Russia to Europe.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Oil Germany Bryansk Samara Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Hungary From

Recent Stories

ADDED partners with Valeo to establish automotive ..

ADDED partners with Valeo to establish automotive technology hub in Abu Dhabi

56 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs171bln to provide relief to power ..

Govt allocates Rs171bln to provide relief to power consumers: Dastgir

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations be ..

Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations begin today

1 hour ago
 PPPP stalwarts, Shehbaz Sharif discuss country's p ..

PPPP stalwarts, Shehbaz Sharif discuss country's political situation

1 hour ago
 Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in re ..

Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in research, observation of rapid s ..

1 hour ago
 DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Ir ..

DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Iron Age and Pre-Islamic Period

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.