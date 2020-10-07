UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 11,115 New COVID-19 Cases In Single Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:31 PM

Russia registered 11,115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, close to its all-time high of 11,656 recorded in May, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 11,115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, close to its all-time high of 11,656 recorded in May, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,248,619, including 21,865 deaths and 995,275 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 3,229 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 314,788.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people gathered in large groups during the summer holiday season.

