Russia reports 11,115 new COVID-19 cases in single day

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW -- Russia registered 11,115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, close to its all-time high of 11,656 recorded in May, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,248,619, including 21,865 deaths and 995,275 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's tally of COVID-19 has reached 48,097 after 298 new cases were added on Wednesday, authorities said.

The country's death toll also rose to 1,069 after three more fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours.

MANILA -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 329,637 after the Health Ministry reported 2,825 new cases on Wednesday.

The ministry said the number of recoveries rose to 273,723 after 437 more patients recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 5,925 with 60 deaths newly reported.

CAIRO -- Egypt registered late on Tuesday 121 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 103,902.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the disease to 6,001.

TBILISI -- Georgia reported 508 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 9,753.

Of the 508 new cases, 259 were confirmed in the western Adjara region, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

JAKARTA -- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,538 in the past 24 hours to reach 315,714 in total, with the death toll adding by 98 to 11,472, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 3,854 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 240,291.