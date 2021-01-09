UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 9 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded nine truce breaches, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded two cases of opening fire in provinces: Hama - 1, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded nine incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed none of them)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria over the past day.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 471 Syrian refugees, including 141 women and 240 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. Along with that, no refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan.

A further two displaced individuals have returned to their places of permanent residence within 24 hours, the bulletin read.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.9 hectares (4.69 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused 12 explosive devices.

