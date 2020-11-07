Russia Reports 20,369 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russia has registered 20,369 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 1,753,836, the Federal response center said Saturday.

This is slightly less than the record 20,582 cases recorded the previous day, while 16,803 have been discharged with recoveries.

Moscow has been consistently reporting the highest daily increase in infections of all regions. On Saturday, it posted 5,892 new cases. St. Petersburg reported 1,258 new cases while the Moscow region, 629.