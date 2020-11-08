UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 20,498 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russia Reports 20,498 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Russia has registered 20,498 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,774,334, the Federal response center said Sunday.

This is slightly less than the 20,369 cases recorded the previous day, while 11,492 have been discharged with recoveries.

In the same period, 286 deaths were registered across the country.

Moscow has been consistently reporting the highest daily increase in infections of all regions with 5,751 new cases reported on Sunday. St. Petersburg reported 1,331 new cases while the Moscow region, 644.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same Sunday All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

16 minutes ago

EAD celebrates International Project Management Da ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Joe Biden on election win

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.55 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: The UAE&#039;s latest legal overhaul ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.