Russia Reports 20,498 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Russia has registered 20,498 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,774,334, the Federal response center said Sunday.

This is slightly less than the 20,369 cases recorded the previous day, while 11,492 have been discharged with recoveries.

In the same period, 286 deaths were registered across the country.

Moscow has been consistently reporting the highest daily increase in infections of all regions with 5,751 new cases reported on Sunday. St. Petersburg reported 1,331 new cases while the Moscow region, 644.