Russia Reports 22,851 COVID-19 Cases, 456 Deaths Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Russia has registered 22,851 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,309 the day before, taking the tally to 3,401,954, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 22,851 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 2,589 cases (11.3 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (4,216), St. Petersburg (3,010) and the Moscow Region (1,292).

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,401,954, with the rate of increase at 0.3 percent.

The death toll has totaled 61,837, with an increase of 456 over the past 24 hours, down from 470 the day before.

Total recoveries count 2,778,889 as 24,080 more people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 23,680 the day before.