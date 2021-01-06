Russia Reports 24,217 New Coronavirus Cases, 445 Deaths - Response Center

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 24,217 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 24,246 the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 24,217 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 24,246 the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 24,217 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,672 cases (11.0 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (5,142), St. Petersburg (3,341) and the Moscow Region (1,097), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,308,601 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 59,951, with an increase of 445 over the past day, down from 518 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities � 70 and 58 respectively.

Total recoveries count 2,685,723 as 23,055 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 22,632 from the day before.