Russia Reports 24,715 New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:35 PM
Russia recorded 24,715 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as in the previous day, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 24,715 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as in the previous day, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.
The national tally has thus increased to 3,520,531 with 64,495 deaths and 2,909,680 recoveries, the center said.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,534 new cases, taking the city's total to 882,962. More than 95.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.