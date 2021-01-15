Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 24,715 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as in the previous day, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,520,531 with 64,495 deaths and 2,909,680 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,534 new cases, taking the city's total to 882,962. More than 95.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.