UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 342 Virus-related Deaths, 8,697 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Reports 342 Virus-related Deaths, 8,697 New Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Russia's coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday.

The country confirmed 8,697 new cases over the same period. More than 4.

8 million have contracted COVID-19 in Russia since the pandemic began.

Moscow accounts for 2,699 new cases and 54 deaths. St. Petersburg came second with 718 cases and 36. The more densely-populated west of Russia has the biggest share of new cases.

Further 7,339 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour period, taking the number of recoveries well past 4.4 million.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Same Sunday From Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

13 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

14 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

12 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.