Russia reports 9,348 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW,OCT 22(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Russia registered 9,348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,364,263, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The center said the nationwide death toll increased by 90 to 389,449, while the number of recoveries grew by 15,035 to 20,708,528.