Russia Reports Almost 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Nears 635,000

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,791, consistent with the daily increase dynamics of the past three days, the country's COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 6,791 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 83 regions of Russia, including 2,198 cases ” or 32.4 percent ” with no clinical symptoms," the response center said, specifying that Russia's cumulative toll has now reached 634,437 cases in 85 regions.

Of newly detected cases, 717 have been confirmed in Moscow, 325 in Moscow Region and 285 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, according to the report.

The reported daily dynamics showed there were 104 new fatalities, including 24 in Moscow, 21 in St.Peterburg and six in the Moscow Region. This brought the cumulative death toll to 9,073.

Total recoveries now count 399,087, an increase of 5,735 over the past day, including 1,319 in Moscow Region, 1,052 in Moscow and 598 in St. Petersburg.