Russia reports another 11,493 COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 11,493 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national total to 1,260,112, the country's COVID-19 response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia has registered 11,493 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national total to 1,260,112, the country's COVID-19 response center said on Thursday.

Daily coronavirus cases in the capital Moscow have increased by 3,323 with a cumulative toll of 318,111, the center reported.

According to the statement, 1,002,329 patients have recovered in Russia with 7,054 of those recoveries over the past day.

Russia recorded 191 new deaths in the past 24 hours with the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country reaching 22,056.

The government has tightened measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, following a strong rise in cases since the start of October.

Individuals over 65 and those suffering from chronic illnesses are strongly advised to stay home. Employers in Moscow are required to ensure that at least 30 percent of their workforce works remotely, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday on his website.

