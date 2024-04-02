Russia Reports Drone Attacks Over 1,000 Km From Ukraine
Published April 02, 2024
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Russia on Tuesday reported drone attacks on factories in Tatarstan, more than 1,100 kilometres (690 miles) from Ukraine, and said people were wounded in the strikes.
"Drone attacks took place against factories in Tatarstan at Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk," Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov's press service said on Telegram.
The attacks "did not cause serious damage and the working of the factories was not affected," the statement said, adding: "Unfortunately in Yelabuga, there were people wounded".
There is a special economic zone near Yelabuga that houses chemical and mechanical engineering and metal treatment factories.
Nizhnekamsk has a large petrol refinery.
In the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, two people were injured when two drones struck a house, the local administration said in a statement.
