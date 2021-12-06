UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports First Omicron Infections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia has registered its first two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in its nationals returning from South Africa -- where the variant was first detected -- the country's health agency said on Monday.

"Two citizens who returned to Russia from South Africa have been diagnosed with the Omicron coronavirus strain," the Rospotrebnadzor health agency said in a statement.

The agency said that all Russians returning from South Africa and its neighbouring countries are tested at the border and placed in special observatories.

Any people exhibiting symptoms or testing positive after a PCR test are then quarantined in infectious disease hospitals, Rospotrebnadzor said.

