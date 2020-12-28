UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports More Than 186,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:52 PM

Russia reports more than 186,000 coronavirus deaths

Russia on Monday said that more than 186,000 people had died from the coronavirus, a much heavier toll than it has previously reported that puts the country among the world's worst-hit

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday said that more than 186,000 people had died from the coronavirus, a much heavier toll than it has previously reported that puts the country among the world's worst-hit.

The Rosstat statistics agency said that the number of deaths from all causes recorded between January and November had risen by 229,700 on the previous year, with 81 percent attributable to the virus, according to an official.

"More than 81 percent of this increase in mortality over this period is due to Covid," said Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, meaning that 186,057 Russians have died from the coronavirus.

Russian health officials have registered more than 3 million infections since the start of the pandemic, placing the country's caseload at fourth-highest in the world.

But they have only reported 55,265 total deaths -- a much lower fatality rate than in other badly hit countries.

Russia has been criticised for only listing Covid deaths where an autopsy confirms the virus was the main cause.

Rosstat's figures mean Russia's fatality total would actually be third-highest worldwide after the United States (333,140) and Brazil (191,139), according to an AFP count.

The figures came as authorities hold out against reimposing a nationwide lockdown even as the country is battered by a second wave of infections.

Authorities hope to uphold a struggling economy by avoiding a shutdown and instead coral Russia's outbreak by vaccinating people en masse with its homemade Sputnik V jab.

While Russia has not said how many people it has vaccinated so far, the shot's developer the state-run Gamaleya research centre said Monday that around 700,000 doses had so far been released for domestic use.

But according to recent surveys by state-run pollster VTsIOM and the Levada polling agency only 38 percent of Russians are planning to get vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Died Brazil United States January November All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All precautionary measures taken to safeguard UAE& ..

8 minutes ago

Russia reports nearly 26,000 virus-related deaths ..

13 seconds ago

Man City's game at Everton postponed due to Covid- ..

14 seconds ago

Digital media providing services on par with other ..

16 seconds ago

Dozens of French graves defaced with swastikas

23 seconds ago

Three dead after attack on police in Russia's Chec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.