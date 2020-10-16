Russia reports new daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia registered 15,150 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 1,369,313, according to a statement published by the country's COVID-19 response center Friday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 15,150 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 1,369,313, according to a statement published by the country's COVID-19 response center Friday.

Moscow reported the most new cases with 5,049 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 352,995, the center said.

Over the past day, 232 new deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 23,723, the center said, adding that 1,056,582 patients have recovered so far, including 8,485 over the past 24 hours.

More than 52.7 million tests have been conducted in the country.